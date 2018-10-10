Katie Price released under investigation following arrest

Katie Price has been released from police custody after being arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in England.

She remains under investigation and inquiries continue, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said.

The former glamour model and mother-of-five was taken to a south London police station following the alleged incident in the early hours of this morning.

A spokesman for the Met previously said: “At approximately 2am, British Transport Police officers came across a car showing signs of damage stationary at the roadside in Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich.

“A 40-year-old woman who was inside the car was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.”

The former I’m A Celebrity star has tied the knot three times, most recently to Kieran Hayler. The couple split earlier this year.

