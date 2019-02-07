Juncker: Withdrawal Agreement will NOT be reopened

Update 12.40pm The President of the European Commission says he would be willing to add wording to the Political Declaration on the future relationship between the EU and UK post Brexit.

However Jean Claude Juncker told the British Prime Minister Theresa May in talks today that the Withdrawal Agreement will not be reopened.

The discussions in Brussels were described as robust but constructive.

The two leaders have agreed that their teams should hold talks to see if a way through can be found, and they will meet again before the end of February to evaluate these discussions.

Earlier: May arrives in Brussels for Brexit talks after backstop warning

Theresa May has arrived in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks after insisting that the UK must not be “trapped” in a backstop deal.

The British Prime Minister is meeting EU leaders on Thursday in the wake of the latest war of words between the two sides.

The spat was triggered by European Council president Donald Tusk saying there was a “special place in hell” for those who pushed for Brexit without a plan.

Theresa May is greeted by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker as she arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks - her first visit since her deal was defeated by the Commons pic.twitter.com/jo2nVWuKJX — Harriet Line (@HarriLine) February 7, 2019

The PM was greeted by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker at EU headquarters.

Both leaders struck a business-like stance as they posed for pictures, but did not answer questions.

One reporter asked: “Is this hell Prime Minister?”

David Lidington, who is effectively Mrs May’s deputy, said Mr Tusk’s comment “wasn’t the most brilliant diplomacy in the world”. (PA Graphics)

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think Mr Tusk was venting yesterday, but I don’t think that will detract from what I expect to be a courteous and sensible grown-up discussion between the different EU leaders and the Prime Minister.”

Mrs May’s latest diplomatic offensive comes as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wrote to the PM setting out five demands, including joining a customs union, that would need to be met for Labour to back the Government on Brexit.

Last week Theresa May and I met to discuss how the Brexit deadlock can be broken after her botched deal was rejected by MPs.



Today I have written to outline Labour's five demands for a sensible agreement that can win the support of parliament and bring the country together. pic.twitter.com/8Kw8gE054U — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) February 6, 2019

The PM is using the top level Brussels talks with Mr Juncker, Mr Tusk and other prominent EU figures to press for legally binding guarantees on the Northern Ireland backstop.

At present the backstop, which is intended to prevent the return of a hard border in Ireland, would see the UK continue to obey EU customs rules after a transition period if no wider trade deal had been reached.

Downing Street said that Mrs May is “open to different ways” of achieving her objectives on the backstop.

The PM is using the meetings to state that Parliament has sent “an unequivocal message that change is required”.

One of the PM’s key messages for EU leaders is that the Commons has made it clear it could support the Withdrawal Agreement as long as concerns about the backstop are addressed.

"The measure of this moment in Northern Ireland’s history must be more than whether we avoid a return to the challenges of the past. It must be how, together, we move forwards to shape the opportunities of the future." – PM @Theresa_May pic.twitter.com/TBuQ5Qfe88 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 6, 2019

Mrs May is also stressing that Mr Corbyn also has concerns about the backstop, so it is not just an issue for the Tories and their DUP allies.

In Mr Corbyn’s letter to the PM, which follows their Brexit meeting last week, he insists that Labour’s Brexit demands must be enshrined in the Political Declaration setting out future relations with the EU.

Mr Corbyn said that securing in law the demands is the only way of achieving Labour support and uniting the country.

He calls for a “permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union” that gives the UK a say over future trade deals, and close alignment with the single market, underpinned by “shared institutions”.

I've been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted #Brexit, without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) February 6, 2019

Mr Corbyn also calls for “dynamic alignment on rights and protections” in order that UK standards do not fall behind those of the EU, as well as commitments on participation in EU agencies and funding programmes, and “unambiguous agreements on the detail of future security arrangements, including access to the European Arrest Warrant and vital shared databases”.

The letter drew criticism from some pro-EU Labour figures who said it went against Labour’s Brexit stance.

READ MORE: EU slashes forecasts for Eurozone economic growth over Brexit and other threats

Among the prominent EU figures Mrs May is meeting is European Parliament Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt who joined in with Mr Tusk’s Brexit “hell” analogy.

Mr Verhofstadt tweeted that Lucifer would not welcome such Brexiteers because “after what they did to Britain they would even manage to divide Hell”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reported that Mrs May is seeking to delay another Commons “meaningful vote” on the Government’s Brexit stance until the end of February – just a month before the UK is scheduled to quit the EU on March 29.

- Press Association