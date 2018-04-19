Judge in Bill Cosby case rejects defence's fifth call for mistrial

The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial has rejected the defence's fifth bid for a mistrial.

Cosby's lawyers argued that prosecutors were out of line for implying they were wrong to help star defence witness Marguerite Jackson write a statement outlining how she says Cosby's chief accuser mused about framing a celebrity.

Prosecutor Stewart Ryan irked Cosby's lawyers during Jackson's cross-examination by repeatedly saying they "created" her affidavit.

The judge said there are "simply no grounds for a mistrial" and that Cosby's lawyers are raising the issue too late.

Judge Steven O'Neill also hit out the comedian's lawyers for dragging out the trial by having just one witness ready to give evidence today.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

He says it was consensual.