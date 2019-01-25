Judge approves changes to Weinstein’s legal team

A judge has signed off on changes to the legal team representing Harvey Weinstein in his rape and sexual assault case.

Weinstein appeared briefly in a New York City courthouse on Friday to get Judge James Burke to approve the changes.

The fallen film mogul is replacing defence lawyer Benjamin Brafman with four new lawyers. Harvey Weinstein, left, enters court with Ronald Sullivan and Jose Baez (Mark Lennihan/AP)

They include Jose Baez, who won an acquittal for Florida mother Casey Anthony on charges that she killed her young daughter.

Other members of the legal team are Ronald Sullivan, Pamela Robillard Mackey and ex-Manhattan prosecutor Duncan Levin.

Weinstein did not comment as he entered the courthouse with his new lawyers.

He is charged with raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on another in 2006. He denies the allegations.

