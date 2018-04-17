Judge allows evidence on 'medication for sex' in Cosby trial

The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial has ruled jurors can hear the comedian's prior evidence about giving medication known as quaaludes to women before sex.

Judge Steven O'Neill ruled on Tuesday that prosecutors can read the evidence into the record at Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

Cosby said at a deposition related to Ms Constand's lawsuit against him that he had got quaaludes from his doctor in Los Angeles in the 1970s.

He said he was given seven prescriptions for the now-banned sedative, ostensibly for a sore back.

Cosby said he never took the drug, instead giving it to women he wanted to have sex with.

Cosby's lawyers argued the evidence is irrelevant to his retrial because there is no evidence he gave Ms Constand the drug.

Ms Constand has given permission to be identified in media reports.

- Press Association