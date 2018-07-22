Jordan Spieth takes share of lead into final day the Open

Jordan Spieth will take a share of the lead into the final round of the 147th Open Championship as he looks to become the first back-to-back winner for a decade.

But he could get the battle with Tiger Woods he has always pictured in his head with the 14-time major winner lurking ominously among the chasing pack after a thrilling day of low scoring at a defenceless Carnoustie.

The tone was set when Spieth drove the first green on the 380-yard par four and holed from 12 feet for eagle on his way to a bogey-free 65 to finish nine under par, a total matched by compatriots Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner.

Another American Kevin Chappell is two shots off the lead with Italy’s Francesco Molinari on six under and Woods another stroke back alongside Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Webb Simpson, Alex Noren, Matt Kuchar and Zach Johnson.

Tweet of the day

After checking into the hotel behind Carnoustie’s 18th green, England’s Eddie Pepperell made fun of some of his fiery fellow players after spotting the club head used – presumably – as a towel holder.

Lots of talk saying I’m staying in @IanJamesPoulter’s old room. Judging by this, I reckon @TyrrellHatton or @Thomas_Pieters was once here too. pic.twitter.com/PDpXEJYQsv — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) July 21, 2018

Shot of the day

Tommy Fleetwood’s five-wood approach to the 17th from a divot was pretty special, but Zander Lombard edges it after holing his approach to the 18th for an eagle two.

The best finish of the week! pic.twitter.com/VeWgdDwSkg — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 21, 2018

Round of the day

Justin Rose only made the cut on the mark thanks to a birdie on the 18th on Friday evening, but fired seven more on Saturday to equal the lowest score in an Open at Carnoustie.

Quote of the day

Jordan Spieth’s somewhat severe haircut drew a lot of attention, although his barber didn’t seem to know who he was dealing with.

“I don’t think so,” Spieth said. “He didn’t really say much. He went a little high and tight. Very British haircut.”

Stat of the day

Tiger Woods' last 2 weekend rounds in the 60s in #TheOpen:



2007, 3rd round, at Carnoustie, on July 21 (69)

2018, 3rd round, at Carnoustie, on July 21 (66) — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) July 21, 2018

The Golf Channel’s Justin Ray points out the length of time between sub-70 rounds in the Open for Tiger Woods.

Toughest hole

The par-four 12th played as the toughest hole for the second day running with a scoring average of 4.506. American Kevin Chappell made the sole birdie and there were 25 bogeys and eight double bogeys or worse.

Easiest hole

Unsurprisingly the par-five 14th, which is just 10 yards longer than the 12th, was the easiest hole for the third straight day, with 11 eagles, 53 birdies and just four bogeys resulting in a scoring average of 4.10.

On the up

The prospects of a remarkable 15th major title for Tiger Woods, his first in a decade, after a 66 left him four shots behind the joint leaders.

I can’t say I’ve ever been so excited for @TigerWoods before.. If he can pull this off it would be “stuff dreams are made of” #Respect 🐐#GOAT 👍🏻👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/pfX1mVP49B — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) July 21, 2018

On the slide

The chances of the Open champion sporting a mullet after Tommy Fleetwood and Pat Perez fell from one shot off the pace to four and seven shots behind respectively.

- Press Association