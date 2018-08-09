Johnson faces investigation over burka comments

Boris Johnson is to face investigation by an independent panel following complaints that his comments on the burka breached the Conservative Party’s code of conduct.

It is understood that the process is being triggered automatically after the receipt of a number of complaints over the former foreign secretary’s comparison of Muslim women in face-covering veils with bank robbers or letter boxes.

The party declined to comment on the disciplinary procedure.

A spokesman said only: “The code of conduct process is strictly confidential.”

Boris Johnson used an article in The Telegraph to argue against a ban on burkas, but said the Muslim face-covering was ‘ridiculous’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

But party rules make clear that formal complaints against Conservtative representatives will be investigated “in a timely and confidential manner” by someone “with appropriate experience and no prior involvement in the complaint”.

“The investigation should be thorough, impartial and objective, and carried out with sensitivity and due respect for the rights of all parties concerned,” says the code of conduct.

- Press Association