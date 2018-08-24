John McCain stopping medical treatment for brain cancer

US senator John McCain has decided to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer, his family have said.

In a statement, the Arizona senator's family said he has surpassed expectations for his survival, but "the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict".

The family added: "With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment."

The 81-year-old is in his sixth term representing Arizona, but has been away from the Capitol since December.

Family members said they are grateful for the support and kindness shown by his care givers and for the outpouring of concern and affection from thousands of people.