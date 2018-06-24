Jogger detained for two weeks after accidental US border crossing

A 19-year-old woman who travelled from France to Canada to visit her mother in British Columbia says US officials detained her for two weeks after she accidentally crossed the border while jogging.

Cedella Roman told the Canadian Broadcast Company that two US Customs and Border Protection agents apprehended her on May 21 on a beach south of White Rock, British Columbia.

ICE confirmed timeline of events in a statement:

May 21 Roman detained and brought to detention center

May 24 ICE receives Roman's travel docs

May 29 Canadian border officials inform ICE they are willing to determine if she can reenter Canada

June 5 Roman is removed to Canada https://t.co/eMzK5iXq0H — Eva Uguen-Csenge (@evacsenge) June 23, 2018

Ms Roman says she did not have identification and was transferred to the Tacoma Northwest Detention Centre run by the Department of Homeland Security.

Ms Roman says her mother brought her passport.

But it took two weeks before immigration officials on both sides of the border allowed her back into Canada on June 6.

- Press Association