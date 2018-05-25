Jo Cox’s sister praises UK’s response to terror attacks and Grenfell fire

The sister of murdered British MP Jo Cox has praised the way the UK has come together in the aftermath of terror attacks in Manchester and London, as well as the Grenfell Tower fire.

Mother-of-two Mrs Cox was shot and stabbed by neo-Nazi Thomas Mair in her Batley and Spen constituency days before the EU referendum in June 2016.

Launching the second annual Great Get Together in the politician’s memory, Mrs Cox’s sister Kim Leadbeater called on the nation to reject “the hatred of extremists who seek to divide us”.

Ms Leadbeater said: “The year after we lost Jo was a sad and difficult time for us as a family.

“And for the country it was marked by terrible tragedy with the terrorist attacks in London and Manchester and the horrendous fire at Grenfell Tower.

“In every case people came together with strength and compassion and showed they wouldn’t be beaten.”

She added: “I’m touched by how many people say they remember my sister’s words in Parliament when she said we have more in common than that which divides us.”

She called on people to help “prove her right” and “help continue the word she started” by taking part in the Great Get Together, which will take place on June 22-24, which would have been Mrs Cox’s 44th birthday weekend.

As part of the event, thousands of street parties, picnics and sports days are being organised in towns and villages across the UK.

The two biggest festivals are due to be held on June 24 at Bankside in Southwark, London, and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, organisers said.

Major celebrations are also expected to take place in Mrs Cox’s former constituency of Batley and Spen in Yorkshire, including a “Run For Jo” on the Sunday.

Ms Leadbeater added: “Jo loved a celebration and, speaking as a proud Yorkshire lass, nobody can rival us for the best parties.

“Whether it’s the big community gatherings or the dozens of smaller events, including boat races, musical extravaganzas and street parties, this will be a weekend to remember.”

