Jim Mattis to step down as US defence secretary

US defence secretary Jim Mattis is stepping down from his post, President Donald Trump has announced.

It comes after the retired marine general clashed with the president over a troop drawdown in Syria and Mr Trump’s go-it-alone stance in world affairs.

Mr Mattis will leave by the end of February after two tumultuous years struggling to soften and moderate the president’s hardline and sometimes abruptly changing policies.

The announcement came a day after Mr Trump surprised US allies and members of Congress by announcing the withdrawal of all US troops from Syria and as he continues to consider shrinking the American deployment in Afghanistan.

In his resignation letter, Mr Mattis alluded to disagreements with Mr Trump as the reason for his departure.

“Because you have the right to have a secretary of defence whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position,” Mr Mattis wrote.

Mr Trump said on Twitter that a new secretary will be named soon.

His decision to pull troops out of Syria has been criticised for abandoning America’s Kurdish allies, who may well face a Turkish assault once US troops leave.

Mr Mattis, in his resignation letter, emphasised the importance of standing up for US allies in an implicit criticism of the president’s decision.

“While the US remains the indispensable nation in the free world, we cannot protect our interests or serve that role effectively without maintaining strong alliances and showing respect to those allies,” Mr Mattis wrote.

- Press Association