Jewish students mark 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht in Berlin

Jewish students in Berlin have marked the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Night Of Broken Glass, when Nazis terrorised Jews throughout Germany and Austria.

Some 30 students from the Jewish Traditional School lit candles and recited prayers at their school as Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal urged them to jointly overcome Germany’s past by building a secure future for Jews in the country.

“This is the city where the Holocaust was planned and executed from,” said Mr Teichtal, a community rabbi and the head of the Jewish outreach group Chabad in the German capital.

Yad Vashem’s new online exhibition marking 80 years to Kristallnacht explores the moving personal stories of those who endured #Kristallnacht through artifacts and video testimonies https://t.co/7KvceBobQo pic.twitter.com/FfPYz7JmF0 — Yad Vashem (@yadvashem) November 5, 2018

“What better answer is there than that in this very city the students of the Jewish school from Berlin should jointly pray and light candles showing that the answer to darkness and the evil of the past is to create education for the present and the future,” he said.

Eighty years ago this week, on November 9, 1938, the Nazis killed at least 91 people, burned down hundreds of synagogues, vandalised and looted 7,500 Jewish businesses, and arrested up to 30,000 Jewish men, many of whom were taken to concentration camps.

Today, students assembled under a maple tree in front of their school building. Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, lights candles (Markus Schreiber/AP)

They prayed in Hebrew and German and lit six white candles to commemorate the synagogues that were burned down, as well as the six million who perished in the Holocaust.

“I lost a big part of my family … my great-grandparents, their siblings, and therefore it is all very special for me,” said 15-year-old student Clara Eljaschewitsch.

“It is sad … I think a lot about it.”

Kristallnacht, which got its name for the shattered glass from Jewish-owned store windows that covered German streets, is often referred to as the beginning of the Holocaust, but it would still be years before the Nazis formally adopted their Final Solution for the Jews of Europe, which would evolve into a policy of mass murder.

- Press Association