Jeremy Corbyn accuses British Prime Minister of 'demeaning' her office over Brexit

Britain's Labour leader's Jeremy Corbyn has accused the British Prime Minister of demeaning her office by calling off today's Commons vote on Brexit.

Mr Corbyn said: "She let down all MPs and the people we represent on both sides of this House.

"The overwhelming majority at home know this deal is dead and want to go on with putting a realistic solution in place."

It comes as Downing Street announced that a new vote on the Theresa Mays Brexit deal will be held in the House of Commons before January 21.

It comes as Mrs May travels Europe, trying to persuade leaders to back changes to her agreement.

Back in the UK, Labour has yet to pull the trigger on a threatened no-confidence vote in the British government.

The shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey said: "What we have got to do as an Opposition is assess the best time, where we know we will deliver a successful outcome oin that vote of no-confidence.

"A little bit of parliamentary drama, it might make people feel a bit better, but if we don't win that vote of no-confidence it would have been completely pointless."

In the House of Commons, Mr Corbyn said he had tabled the emergency debate motion on the Brexit vote process, adding: "We have no confidence in this Government.

"We need to do the appropriate thing at the appropriate time to have a motion of no confidence in order to get rid of this Government."

Mr Corbyn said: "This runaway Prime Minister is not even seeking to negotiate. She confirmed she's only seeking reassurances. Our Prime Minister is traipsing round the Continent in pursuit and search of warm words when she can get out of the car to hear them. It really is, Mr Speaker if I may say so, the unspeakable in pursuit of the unwritten. A waste of time and a waste of public money."

He added: "If the Prime Minister comes back with nothing more than warm words then she must immediately put her deal to the House. No more delays, no more tricks, let Parliament take control.

"If not then frankly Mr Speaker she must go, we cannot tolerate delay any longer."

"With a legally enshrined exit date of the 29th March 2019, just over 100 days away, we cannot allow this shambles to endure and neither can we risk falling into a no deal."

The Labour leader concluded by demanding Parliament have a say on Mrs May's "shabby deal".

He said: "This Government has lost the ability to lead, the ability to negotiate and the ability to speak for this House in those negotiations."