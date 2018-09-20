Japan’s Shinzo Abe calls for revision of post-war constitution after staying in post

Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe was re-elected as head of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a landslide, paving the way for up to three more years as the nation’s leader and a push toward a constitutional revision.

The decisive victory may embolden Mr Abe to pursue his long-sought amendment to Japan’s US-drafted pacifist constitution, although the hurdles remain high and doing so would carry political risks.

“It’s time to tackle a constitutional revision,” Mr Abe said in Thursday’s victory speech.

Mr Abe said he was determined to use his last term to pursue his policy goals to “sum up” Japan’s post-war diplomacy to ensure peace in the country.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shouts “Banzai” (Koji Sasahara/AP)

“Let’s work together to make a new Japan,” he said.

Mr Abe, who has been prime minister since December 2012, has cemented control of his party and is poised to become Japan’s longest-serving leader in August 2021.

He has several policy challenges, including dealing with Japan’s ageing and declining population, a royal succession in the spring, and a consumption tax hike to 10% he has already delayed twice.

Amid international effort to denuclearise North Korea, Mr Abe seeks to meet with Kim Jong Un to resolve their disputes, including the decades-old problem of Japanese citizens abducted to the North.

He faces China’s increasingly assertive activity in the region, and intensifying trade friction with the US that could shake his friendly relations with President Donald Trump.

Mr Abe said he will meet with Trump next week in New York, where they attend the annual UN assembly, to discuss bilateral trade and “the roles Japan and America should play in establishing global trade rules”.

The Japanese surrender at Tokyo Bay with Admiral Bruce Fraser signing on behalf of the UK. Japan’s current constitution was imposed after the Second World War. (Cross W G/PA)

Mr Abe renewed his commitment to push for a revision to the US-drafted 1947 constitution, a decades-old pledge of the Liberal Democratic Party since its foundation in 1955 and a goal that none of Mr Abe’s predecessors has been able to achieve.

Many conservatives see the constitution as a humiliation imposed on Japan following its Second World War defeat.

Among them was Mr Abe’s grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, who served as prime minister between 1957-1960.

Mr Kishi was imprisoned as a suspected war criminal during the US occupation.

Constitutional revision is divisive and it is unclear whether Mr Abe could get enough votes for passage.

For the public, the constitution is a lesser concern than issues such as pay, education and the high cost of child care, surveys show.

If a revision is rejected in a national referendum, Mr Abe would likely have to step down.

“It’s a goal that would be difficult to achieve,” Mr Abe told a news conference later Thursday.

“We’ll have to walk on a thorny path.”

Mr Abe and his party want to rush a revision while their ruling coalition still holds two-thirds super majority in both houses, a requirement to propose a revision.

Liberal Democratic Party President Shinzo Abe, right, waves with former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba after the vote result was called (Koji Sasahara/AP)

The next parliamentary election is due next summer.

Mr Abe seeks to submit a draft constitution revision to a parliamentary session later this year.

He is proposing to add a clause to Article Nine, which bans the use of force in settling international disputes, to explicitly permit the existence of Japan’s military, now called the Self-Defence Force.

In Thursday’s leadership vote, Mr Abe defeated his sole challenger, Shigeru Ishiba, a former defence minister.

Mr Abe won 553, or about 70%, of 807 votes.

- Press Association