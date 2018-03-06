Japanese volcano featured in James Bond film erupts

A volcano in southern Japan has erupted, shooting smoke and ash thousands of feet into the sky and grounding dozens of flights to and from a nearby airport.

The Meteorological Agency said the Shinmoedake volcano erupted violently several times on Tuesday, shooting up ash and smoke up to 7,500ft in its biggest explosion since 2011.

Japanese volcano Shinmoedake featured in a 1960s James Bond movie begins erupting, prompting the cancellation of flights to and from a nearby airport pic.twitter.com/UHViV7Sy9W — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 6, 2018

It said some lava was rising from inside a crater at the volcano.

The volcano, seen in the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice, has had smaller eruptions since last week.

Entry to the 4,660ft volcano was restricted, and about 80 flights in and out of nearby Kagoshima Airport were cancelled.

Japan has 110 active volcanoes.

