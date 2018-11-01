Japanese pilot held at Heathrow on suspicion of being drunk

A Japanese pilot was arrested at Heathrow Airport, where he was accused of being drunk.

Katsutoshi Jitsukawa, 42, was detained at the west London hub at 6.10pm on Sunday before a Japan Airlines Co. (JAL) flight to Tokyo, the Metropolitan Police said.

Jitsukawa was charged with performing an aviation function with alcohol in his blood over the legal limit.

JAL apologised for the incident.

It said the flight was delayed by more than an hour and was operated by the remaining two pilots.

