James Bulger's killer attacked in prison with boiling water

It has been reported that Jon Venables has been attacked by a fellow inmate who threw boiling water on him.

It is alleged that Venables' identity has become known in the prison and inmates have "put a price on him".

Jon Venables, pictured in 1993.

Police officers were called to calm the situation following the prison attack but Venables has reportedly complained that prison officers "did nothing at first" and "didn't do enough to protect him", according to the UK Daily Star.

Venables, who murdered two-year-old James Bulger in Liverpool in 1993, is currently serving 40 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing 1,170 indecent images of children.

It was the second time he had been caught with such images and when he was arrested he told police he was plagued by "stupid urges".

Venables, who was released on licence in 2001 after serving eight years for the murder of two-year-old James, had pleaded guilty to four new charges.

He admitted having 392 category A images, 148 category B images and 630 category C images.

He also pleaded guilty to having a paedophile manual on or before November 17 last year.

In 2010, Venables pleaded guilty at the same court to charges of downloading and distributing child pornography and was jailed for two years.

That was not the only time he had breached the terms of his licence.

In September 2008, he was arrested on suspicion of affray after a drunken brawl and was given a formal warning by the probation service.

Later the same year he was cautioned for possession of cocaine after he was found with a small amount of the class A drug.

James was kidnapped, tortured and killed by Venables and Robert Thompson, who was also ten, in February 1993.

