Jamal Khashoggi's body parts found - reports

Body parts belonging to murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been found, according to reports.

Sources have told Sky News the writer had been "cut up" and his face "disfigured".

One source also suggested that his remains were discovered in the garden of the Saudi consul general's home.

Jamal Khashoggi has not been seen since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday October 2 (CCTV/TRT World/AP)

It comes after Turkey's president said Mr Khashoggi's body had not been found and demanded Saudi officials reveal its whereabouts.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave no specific details on how Jamal Khashoggi was killed but said the 59-year-old was "the victim of a very cruel murder".

He said that the people involved "should be held responsible in front of the law."

"We have all the evidence," he said.

Mr Erdogan said earlier that they will continue to question why exactly Mr Khashoggi was murdered and why 15 people got together in Istanbul on the day of the murder.

"Who instructed these people is the answer we want," he said.

