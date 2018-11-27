Jamal Khashoggi ‘killed within seven minutes’, Turkey’s foreign minister says
Turkey’s foreign minister has said he has listened to a “disgusting” tape that allegedly captures the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.
Mevlut Cavusoglu told German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Tuesday: “I listened to it.
“He was killed within seven minutes. It was a deliberate murder.”
Mr Cavusoglu said he could hear the forensic doctor instructing others to listen to music while he cuts up the body.
He said: “One notices that he’s enjoying it … he likes to cut up people.
“It is disgusting.”
Turkey said Mr Khashoggi, who wrote for The Washington Post, was killed last month by a 15-member assassination squad sent from Riyadh.
Ankara insists orders for the killing came from the highest levels of the Saudi government, but not King Salman.
- Press Association
