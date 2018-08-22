Jailed Ugandan pop star suffers severe beating in jail

The deputy speaker of Uganda’s parliament has said a detained pop star and opposition MP is in a lot of pain after suffering a “severe beating” in jail.

Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, whose stage name is Bobi Wine, is in a good mood despite his condition, according to deputy speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

The military released a video of Mr Ssentamu smiling during Mr Oulanyah’s visit. Mr Ssentamu has not been seen in public since August 13.

Residents are ordered out of a building as security forces pursue protesters in Kampala (AP)

Security forces in recent days have violently put down street protests by Ugandans demanding the release of Mr Ssentamu, who is charged with illegal possession of firearms.

He was arrested along with four other opposition MPs, three of whom face treason charges. A fifth MP has been taken to hospital with injuries he allegedly sustained during detention.

The government denies all allegations of torture.

