Jacob Zuma resigns as South Africa's president 'with immediate effect'
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has said he will resign "with immediate effect".
Mr Zuma made the announcement late on Wednesday in a televised address to the nation.
He said he has resigned despite his disagreement with the instruction of the ruling African National Congress party to leave office immediately.
The ANC had been prepared to pursue a vote of no confidence in parliament on Thursday.
- PA
