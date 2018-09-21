Ivanka Trump calls space crew on tour of Nasa centre

Ivanka Trump made a telephone call to the International Space Station and spoke to the crew while touring Nasa’s Johnson Space Centre.

Ms Trump, who is an adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, talked to the space station crew whose members are flying 250 miles above the Earth’s surface.

She also spoke to students from nearby public schools who are participating in an international robotics competition.

Great seeing the extraordinary work being done by the talented team at @NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston today!

👩‍🚀 🚀 pic.twitter.com/JpRAk620ov — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 21, 2018

Her visit to the centre Thursday in Houston came during a stop on her campaign tour of Texas for Republican candidates in the November 6 midterm elections.

The White House said her appearance was intended to draw attention to students learning about science and technology.

She was accompanied by US Senator Ted Cruz, US Representative Brian Babin and state lieutenant governor Dan Patrick, all Texas Republicans facing Democratic challengers.

- Press Association