Italy’s rival populist leaders summoned for coalition talks

Italy’s president has summoned rival populist leaders to see if they have nailed down a coalition deal, more than 10 weeks after elections led to a political impasse.

Luigi Di Maio, who leads the 5-Star Movement, and Matteo Salvini, head of the anti-migrant League, have separate appointments to brief Italy’s head of state, President Sergio Mattarella, at the Quirinal Palace.

The League’s leader Matteo Salvini (AP)

The two Eurosceptics met for hours on Sunday and several times last week to iron out policy differences for a deal that could satisfy largely different constituencies.

Both ran for premier in March 4 elections for the Italian parliament. With neither side willing to cede to the other, it is expected they will suggest that Mr Mattarella should appoint someone else as premier.

The 5-Star Movement became the parliament’s largest party, but fell some way short of a majority.

