Italy’s right-wing party leader vows to stick by anti-euro candidate
The leader of Italy’s right-wing League party has said he will not give ground in a stand-off that is blocking the country’s next government from taking office.
League leader Matteo Salvini tweeted on Sunday that he would keep fighting “to the end” for the anti-euro candidate he wants to be economy minister.
Paolo Savona has likened Italy to being in a “cage” of austerity restrictions favoured by fellow eurozone member Germany.
President Sergio Mattarella, who as Italy’s head of state must approve the next Cabinet, is staunchly pro-euro.
Mr Salvini and 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, a fellow Eurosceptic, have joined forces in the hope of giving Italy its first populist government.
After inconclusive March 4 elections, they proposed a political novice, law professor Giuseppe Conte, as their choice to lead the next government.
- Press Association
