It was kind of a message – Melania Trump explains ‘I really don’t care’ jacket

Melania Trump has explained why she wore a jacket that said “I really don’t care, do u?” on a trip to visit migrant children who had been separated from their parents.

The First Lady admitted it was a message to “people and the left-wing media who are criticising me.”

At the time of the June visit to the Upbring New Hope Children’s Centre in McAllen, Texas, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.”

Melania Trump tells @TomLlamasABC she wore the ‘I really don’t care’ jacket “for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me. And I want to show them that I don’t care.” #MelaniaTrump https://t.co/EqEyfZkJvZ pic.twitter.com/2EWeCKB0de — ABC News (@ABC) October 13, 2018

Now in an interview with US TV network ABC News, Mrs Trump said the jacket was a statement that the criticism will not stop her from doing “what I feel is right”.

She noted that she wore the jacket getting on and off the plane, but not during her visits with children.

She said she purposely wore the jacket on the flight back to Washington after seeing “how the media was obsessed about it”.

“It was kind of a message, yes,” she said.

Today's visit to #Texas to spend time with children & thank the many hardworking individuals helping to care for them was very meaningful. Thank you to @SecAzar @HHSGOV for traveling w me today & the care you are giving these children in such a difficult time. pic.twitter.com/P5orrJ4k6p — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 22, 2018

Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids - rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe - we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) June 21, 2018

In earlier released portions of the interview, Mrs Trump said she loves her husband President Donald Trump and has “much more important things to think about” than allegations he cheated on her.

Mrs Trump, who was interviewed by ABC while touring Africa last week, said people are just spreading rumours about her marriage.

“I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage and circulate the gossip,” she said.

“But I understand the gossip sells newspapers, magazines … and, unfortunately, we live in this kind of world today.”

She insisted allegations of her husband’s infidelities are not a concern.

Asked in the interview if she loves her husband, Mrs Trump said: “Yes, we are fine. Yes.”

“It is not a concern and focus of mine,” she said. “I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do.”- Press Association