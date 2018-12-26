Israeli parliament clears way for elections on April 9
The Israeli parliament has voted to dissolve the current legislature and scheduled new elections for April 9.
In what was largely a formality, the Knesset voted late on Wednesday in favour of dissolving by a 102-2 margin.
Earlier this week, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he was disbanding his coalition and taking the nation to new elections six months ahead of schedule.
The country now heads into a three-month campaign.
Opinion polls have suggested that Mr Netanyahu’s nationalist Likud Party will easily win re-election.
But those bright prospects could be hurt by a looming decision by the country’s attorney general on whether to file charges against Mr Netanyahu.
Mr Netanyahu is suspected in a series of corruption allegations.
An indictment would put heavy pressure on the long-time leader to step aside.
- Press Association
