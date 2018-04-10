Israel to discipline troops heard cheering after Palestinian shot near Gaza fence

Soldiers heard in video footage cheering as a Palestinian is shot during Gaza border clashes will be disciplined, Israel's military has said.

An initial probe shows the video was taken in December during "violent riots", it said.

The footage emerged on Monday appearing to show a soldier shooting a Palestinian near the Gaza fence, while other soldiers are heard cheering when he falls.

The military said the man was a main instigator in the clashes and was shot in the leg and wounded.

It said the troops' behaviour does not reflect the army's values and they will be dealt with "accordingly".

Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza, is currently leading a campaign of mass protests at the border and 26 Palestinians have been killed since it began two weeks ago.

