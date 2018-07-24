Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet after airspace breach

The Israeli military said it has shot down a Syrian fighter jet that entered its airspace.

The advance of the Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet was monitored on Tuesday before the Israeli military shot it down with a pair of Patriot missiles after it entered Israeli airspace by about two miles.

Two Patriot missiles were launched at a Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet that infiltrated about 1 mile into Israeli airspace. The IDF monitored the fighter jet, which was then intercepted by the Patriot missiles. pic.twitter.com/owL4Pm7zER — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 24, 2018

It is only the second such incident along the border in 30 years.

The military said there had been an increase in the internal fighting in Syria since the morning hours, including an increase in the activity of the Syrian air force.

Israeli forces said they are on high alert and would continue to protect Israeli territory.

PA