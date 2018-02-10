Israel launches 'large-scale attack' after F-16 jets come under fire

Update 9.05am: The Israeli military has shot down an Iranian drone that infiltrated the country before launching "large-scale attack" on at least a dozen Iranian targets in Syria.

Israel called the drone incident a "severe and irregular violation of Israeli sovereignty".

The military said its planes faced massive anti-aircraft fire from Syria that forced two pilots to abandon an F-16 jet that crashed in northern Israel.

One pilot was seriously wounded and the other lightly.

The military called the drone infiltration a "severe and irregular violation of Israeli sovereignty" and said Iran would be held responsible for its outcome, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions along its northern border.

"This is a serious Iranian attack on Israeli territory. Iran is dragging the region into an adventure in which it doesn't know how it will end," Israel's chief military spokesman, Brig Gen Ronen Manelis, said in a special statement.

File photo.

"Whoever is responsible for this incident is the one who will pay the price."

The Israeli military then carried out what it called a "large scale attack" against Iranian and Syrian targets in Syria.

The military said it struck 12 targets including three aerial defence batteries and four Iranian targets that are part of Iran's military establishment in Syria.

During the attack, anti-aircraft missiles were fired toward Israel jets triggering sirens that were sounded across northern Israel.

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman was convening the top brass at military headquarters in Tel Aviv to discuss a further response.

Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said Iran was "responsible for this severe violation of Israeli sovereignty" and that the military was "fully prepared for further action".

Syrian state TV quoted a military official saying Syrian air defences hit more than one Israeli plane.

The official said the Israeli raids hit a base in the country's central area, and called it a "new aggression."

Later, Syria state TV said its air defences responded to new Israeli raids near the capital Damascus.

8.23am: Israel says F-16 pilot seriously wounded in crash

The Israeli military says one of its pilots has been seriously wounded as a result of an emergency evacuation from his F-16 jet that came under Syrian fire.

The military says the pilot was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

A second pilot was slightly injured in the incident.

The F-16 crashed in northern Israel after facing heavy anti-aircraft counter fire from Syria.

Israeli planes had just struck Iranian targets deep in Syria in response to an Iranian drone that infiltrated Israel.

The military says it has the drone in its possession.