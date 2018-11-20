Is your country on the right track? The results are in and might surprise you

An international survey has found that six in 10 people around the world think their country is on the wrong track, with financial and political corruption topping their concerns.

File image of crowd

The Ipsos survey is conducted monthly in 28 countries around the world, including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the United States.

An international sample of 20,787 adults aged 18-64 in Canada, Israel and the US, and aged 16-64 in all other countries, were interviewed between August 24 and September 7, 2018.

Here were the most recent findings ...

Digital Desk