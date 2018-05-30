Is it safe to eat marshmallows toasted over volcanoes?

A man has contacted the US Geological Survey to ask a very important question: can you toast marshmallows over a volcano vent?

Presumably inspired by the lava flow in Hawaii at the moment, Jay Furr contacted the USGS’s Twitter account to ask his all-important question, and received a prompt and interesting response.

In short, don’t do it.

So what happens if you mix sulphuric acid and sugar? This video from Home Science shows the reaction in action.

Others had a different take on it from the USGS.

Bravo.

- Press Association
