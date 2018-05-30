Is it safe to eat marshmallows toasted over volcanoes?

A man has contacted the US Geological Survey to ask a very important question: can you toast marshmallows over a volcano vent?

Presumably inspired by the lava flow in Hawaii at the moment, Jay Furr contacted the USGS’s Twitter account to ask his all-important question, and received a prompt and interesting response.

@USGSVolcanoes Is it safe to roast marshmallows over volcanic vents? Assuming you had a long enough stick, that is? Or would the resulting marshmallows be poisonous? @JimGriffith_SV @DrFunkySpoon — Jay Furr (@jayfurr) May 29, 2018

Erm...we're going to have to say no, that's not safe. (Please don't try!) If the vent is emitting a lot of SO2 or H2S, they would taste BAD. And if you add sulfuric acid (in vog, for example) to sugar, you get a pretty spectacular reaction. — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 29, 2018

In short, don’t do it.

So what happens if you mix sulphuric acid and sugar? This video from Home Science shows the reaction in action.

Others had a different take on it from the USGS.

Darwin says that it is fine. — Patrick Milroy (@patrickmmilroy) May 29, 2018

I used my Ouija Board to check with Charles Darwin...he said "Sure..it's fine ...go ahead, but make sure you have no offspring first". — Ken (Taters) Flask (@tatersbd) May 29, 2018

Bravo.

- Press Association