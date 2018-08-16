IS claims responsibility for suicide attack that killed 34 students

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that targeted a Shia area of the Afghan capital, killing 34 students.

IS said through its affiliated news agency that its bomber, identified as “martyrdom-seeking brother Abdul Raouf al-Khorasani” carried out the attack in Kabul.

Afghanistan’s health ministry has released a revised casualty toll, saying 34 students were killed and 57 were wounded.

A grief-stricken relative bids farewell to one of the victims (AP)

The incident targeted a building where students were preparing to sit university entrance exams.

Afghanistan’s IS affiliate is known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province.

Khorasan is the ancient name for an area that encompassed parts of present-day Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asia.

- Press Association