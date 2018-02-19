IS claims responsibility for church shooting in Russia
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on churchgoers in Russia's predominantly Muslim Dagestan region.
At least five people were killed and four others wounded when a gunman opened fire with a hunting rifle on people leaving a Sunday service at a Russian Orthodox church in the Dagestan city of Kizlyar.
Authorities said the gunman was a local resident, and his wife has been detained for questioning.
But police have not commented on the possible motive for the attack.
A statement from the Islamic State group, posted on an IS-affiliated militant website today, claimed responsibility for the shooting, saying a Muslim fighter attacked "a Christian temple" in Kizlyar.
The authenticity of the statement could not be confirmed, but the website is regularly used by IS for posting militant statements.
PA
