Iraqi forces capture five top IS leaders

Iraqi forces in co-ordination with US-backed Syrian forces have captured five senior Islamic State leaders, the US-led coalition said.

In a statement, coalition spokesman Army Colonel Ryan Dillon called the arrests a "significant blow to Daesh", using the Arabic acronym for the extremist group.

File image of Islamic State militants.

IS fighters no longer control significant pockets of territory inside Iraq, but do maintain a grip inside Syria along Iraq's border.

The US-led coalition supported Iraqi ground forces and Syrian fighters known as the Syrian Democratic Forces in the more than three-year war against IS.

US President Donald Trump tweeted about the raid, saying those arrested were the "five most wanted" IS "leaders".

Five Most Wanted leaders of ISIS just captured! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

None of the statements from the president or the coalition named the individuals.

- PA