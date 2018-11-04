Iranians mark anniversary of US Embassy takeover

Thousands of Iranians have staged a rally in Tehran marking the anniversary of the 1979 US embassy takeover as Washington restored all sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

The crowd chanted “Down with the US”, and “Death to Israel” during Sunday’s rally in the capital, and state TV said similar demonstrations were held in other cities and towns. The Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks Tehran (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/AP)

On Friday, Donald Trump’s US administration announced the restoration of sanctions on Iran’s shipping, financial and energy sectors, the second batch of penalties to be restored after the US president withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear agreement in May.

Iranian students stormed the embassy shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, taking 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.- Press Association