Iran hails ‘constructive meeting’ with EU on nuclear deal

Iran’s foreign minister said he had a “very good and constructive” meeting with the EU’s foreign policy chief, as the bloc seeks to save the nuclear agreement following last week’s US withdrawal.

Mohammad Javad Zarif talked with Federica Mogherini to prepare a bigger meeting later on Tuesday with the three other EU partners in the landmark deal – Germany, France and Britain.

The EU hopes to convince Iran to continue to respect the landmark nuclear pact.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini meets Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Brussels (Thierry Monasse, Pool Photo via AP)

After an hour-long meeting at EU headquarters, Mr Zarif said he believed both side were “on the right track” to make sure that the interests of the deal’s “remaining participants, particularly Iran, will be preserved and guaranteed”.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced the United States would withdraw from the deal and said he would impose tough economic sanctions on Iran.

- Press Association