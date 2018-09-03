Internet giants threatened with new laws in UK where 80,000 pose 'sexual threat to children online'

Sajid Javid has warned internet giants they could face new laws in the UK unless they step up efforts to tackle child abuse content.

The British Home Secretary called on the likes of Facebook, Microsoft, Google and Twitter to spearhead the response in the same way as they have intensified activity to remove terrorist material.

Mr Javid said he wants the technology industry to block child abuse material as soon as it is detected, stop grooming taking place on online platforms and work with authorities to shut down live-streamed offending.

No child should suffer the horrific lifelong trauma of #ChildSexualAbuse – but 15% of girls & 5% of boys experience it before they're 16.



He also urged companies to take a more pro-active approach to helping law enforcement bodies in the UK and show a greater willingness to share “best practice” and technology between themselves.

Mr Javid said: “I have been really impressed to see the progress the likes of Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter have made in removing terrorist content from their platforms.

“Now I want to see the same level of commitment from these companies and others for child sexual exploitation.

“In recent years, there has been some good work in the area. But the reality is that the threat has evolved quicker than industry’s response and industry has not kept up.

“I am not just asking for change. I am demanding it.

“If technology companies do not take more measures to remove this type of content then I won’t be afraid to take action.

“How far we legislate will be informed by the action and attitude that industry takes.”

More than 130 suspects have been arrested in a crackdown on online child sex offenders. Of the arrests, 13 were registered sex offenders & 19 held positions of trust, with a children's entertainer, an ex-police officer and 2 special constables.

While declaring that some companies’ response to the issue has been “nowhere near good enough”, he declined to “name and shame” them, saying he wanted to give firms a chance to respond to his demands.

His call was echoed by Lynne Owens, director general of the UK's National Crime Agency.

She said: “The technology exists for industry to design-out these offences and stop this material from being viewed.

“Some online platforms have taken important steps to improve safety, but we are asking for more.”

Mr Javid used a speech in central London to set out the “horrifying” and rising scale of paedophile activity on the internet.

He disclosed that the NCA estimates there are up to 80,000 people in the UK assessed as posing some kind of sexual threat to children online.

The Home Secretary also announced an extra £21.5 million in funding for law enforcement to track down the most dangerous offenders and £2.6 million for prevention work.

