International team to investigate shooting of investigative journalist and fiancee

Slovakia's prosecutor general has approved the creation of an international team to investigate the killings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

A spokeswoman for Jaromir Ciznar said the prosecutor agreed on the deal in The Hague on Wednesday with Italian judicial authorities, and representatives from Europol and the Eurojust agency.

Létrejött a nemzetközi nyomozócsoport a Kuciak-gyilkosság felderítésére: Jaromír Čižnár főügyész és partnerei ma Hágában jóváhagyták annak a nemzetközi nyomozócsoportnak a létrejöttét, amely Ján Kuciak oknyomozó újságíró és jegyese, Martina Kušnírová… https://t.co/mbyktAv4cH pic.twitter.com/WAY1tYfiGy — Bumm.sk (@bummsk) April 18, 2018

They coordinate the fight against organised crime in Europe.

Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova were shot dead in their home on February 21.

Slovak authorities said the circumstances suggest it was a contract killing likely linked to Mr Kuciak's work.

Mr Kuciak was investigating possible widespread government corruption and ties between politicians and Italian gangsters.

The killings triggered a political crisis that resulted in major protests, the government's collapse and the national police chief's dismissal.

