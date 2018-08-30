International Space Station hit by air leak

Astronauts are trying to plug a small air leak whihc has developed on the Russian side of the International Space Station.

Nasa and Russian space officials stressed that the six astronauts are in no danger but both the crew and ground controllers are working hard to isolate the leak.

Tim Peake was carried by a Russian Soyuz capsule (Dominic Lipinski/AP)

Russian officials say the pressure leak was detected on Wednesday night and may be the result of a micro-meteorite strike.

It is believed to be in the most recent Soyuz capsule docked at the space station. This Soyuz — one of two at the station — arrived at the orbiting lab in June with three astronauts and it will take them home in December.

The 250-mile-high outpost is home to three Americans, two Russians and one German.

