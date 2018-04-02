Inmate dies at Britain's largest prison

An inquiry has been launched after the death of an inmate at Britain's largest prison.

Luke Jones, 22, died in custody at HMP Berwyn in Wrexham on Saturday.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: "We can confirm that following a report from HMP Berwyn on 31 March they are investigating the death of a 22-year-old-man from the North Wales area. He had been detained at the establishment.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

"Police are working closely with HMP Berwyn to establish the circumstances on behalf of the coroner and cannot comment further at this stage."

A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said: "Luke Jones, 22, died in custody at HMP Berwyn on Saturday.

"As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

"The police are investigating this matter so it would be inappropriate to comment further."

