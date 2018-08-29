Incredible footage shows a fireball making its way across the sky in Australia

A bright streak of light illuminated the night skies in a small town in Australia and, according to local residents, caused houses to shake.

The fireball, which scientists confirmed to be a meteor, was spotted in York, located in the wheat belt region of Western Australia, 100km (62 miles) east of Perth.

Social media was inundated with reports from locals, many of whom filmed the object as it entered into the atmosphere.

What an eventful night York is having!Did anyone else hear and see the sky show and aftershock? Posted by York Community Resource Centre on Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Robyn Garratt, who works as a co-ordinator at the York Community Resource Centre, was among those who witnessed the incident.

She told the Press Association: “Our initial reaction was possibly a storm front but the light lasted longer than lightning and the boom was earth-shaking, the windows shook, it was definitely an experience.”

Richard Bailiff, from driving school aim2drive, captured the event on his dash cam.

Scientists at Curtin University and Perth Observatory in Australia are looking to determine if it hit the ground.

According to Perth Observatory, the meteor, believed to be about half a metre long, entered the atmosphere at 1940 AWST (1240 BST) on Tuesday at a speed of about 15km to 20km per second.

The fireball was caused by friction as the meteor went through the atmosphere, which was melting its outer layers and causing it to glow, the observatory said.

- Press Association