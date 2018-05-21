Incoming NRA president blames 'culture of violence' and Ritalin for school shootings

The incoming president of the National Rifle Association (NRA) has said that the underlying problem in the school shootings in the US is "a culture of violence" and Ritalin.

Oliver North was speaking on Fox News Sunday following the 16th school shooting in the US so far this year.

.@OliverLNorth: "If that means 5 metal detectors getting in and out of a high school, you get 5 metal detectors." https://t.co/jMMws8S48Z pic.twitter.com/8dIY8UdmJH — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 21, 2018

Last Friday, a student killed nine students and a teacher at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas.

"The problem that we've got is that we're trying like the dickens to treat the symptom without treating the disease," said Mr North.

"The disease in this case isn't the second amendment, the disease is youngsters who are steeped in a culture of violence. They've been drugged in many cases.

Nearly all of these perpetrators are male - they are young teenagers in most cases. They have come through a culture where violence is commonplace. All we need to do is turn on the tv, go to a movie. If you look at what has happened to the young people, many of these young boys have been on Ritalin since they were in kindergarten.

Ritalin is a drug that can be prescribed to individuals thought to be suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Mr North maintained that the solution to the issue of school shootings in America was to increase the security rather than "taking away the rights of law-abiding citizens".

Digital Desk