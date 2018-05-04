In Video: Watch as handcuffed defendant plunges over balcony in court escape bid

Security camera footage from a Utah courthouse shows a defendant in handcuffs running out of a courtroom, flipping over a railing and falling to the ground two floors below.

In the video, Christopher Clay Rudd, who was facing drugs charges, appears to be dazed or unconscious after he lands.

State courts spokesman Geoffrey Fattah said the 35-year-old broke his leg and pelvis and fractured his skull.

