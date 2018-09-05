In video: Volvo introduces sleeping vehicle to replace short-haul flights

Volvo has introduced its fully autonomous sleeping vehicle concept – the Volvo 360c.

It has been designed to offer an alternative to short-haul flights.

Volvo says that as car sharing and vehicle subscription increase, the 360c offers an alternative travel solution to planes – where users can work, relax or even sleep while on their journey.

