In video: Volvo introduces sleeping vehicle to replace short-haul flights
05/09/2018 - 18:16:00Back to World Home
Volvo has introduced its fully autonomous sleeping vehicle concept – the Volvo 360c.
It has been designed to offer an alternative to short-haul flights.
Volvo says that as car sharing and vehicle subscription increase, the 360c offers an alternative travel solution to planes – where users can work, relax or even sleep while on their journey.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here