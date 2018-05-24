In video: Man attacks car and passenger with sledgehammer

A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a car is being sought by Philadelphia police.

Video of the car park attack, posted online by the police department, shows the assailant getting out of his pick-up truck with a sledgehammer and smashing the driver’s side window of an SUV.

A passenger in the SUV then opens his door and falls out as the driver tries to speed away. The attacker hits the passenger with the sledgehammer as he limps off to get back in the SUV. The man with the sledgehammer then smashes the SUV’s rear window as it drives off.

Police are still trying to identify the attacker and the victims.

- Press Association