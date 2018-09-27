In Video: Donald Trump on Kavanaugh, China and North Korea

US president Donald Trump gave a rare and wide-ranging news conference in New York .

As well as dismissing as “fake news” reports that world leaders laughed at him in the opening moments of his speech to a session of the UN General Assembly, Mr Trump also discussed world affairs and the row over his attempt to nominate Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

- Press Association

