In Video: Donald Trump on Kavanaugh, China and North Korea
27/09/2018 - 12:30:00
US president Donald Trump gave a rare and wide-ranging news conference in New York .
As well as dismissing as “fake news” reports that world leaders laughed at him in the opening moments of his speech to a session of the UN General Assembly, Mr Trump also discussed world affairs and the row over his attempt to nominate Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
- Press Association
