In Video: Coastguard saves paraglider who crashed into cliff

A paraglider has been rescued from the face of a Dorset cliff after crashing into it.

HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public on Sunday to say a man was stuck on a narrow ledge at Thorncombe Beacon.

A specialist rope rescue technician managed to reach the man and guide him 60 metres to safety, while a second member of the Coastguard team retrieved the remains of the pilot’s paraglider.

The man suffered only minor cuts and bruises.

- Press Association