In Video: Cargo barge blaze covers river in smoke
07/05/2018 - 13:28:00Back to World Home
Fire crews in Alabama have worked to extinguish a fire that took hold on two river barges carrying a metal cargo.
The fire and rescue services in the city of Mobile said the two barges were tied together and carrying old crushed cars when the fire started, sending a think blanket of smoke across the Mobile River.
They were not accessible from land, so crews had to take turns on a fire service boat, with local tugs also helping. The cause is still being investigated.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here