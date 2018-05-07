In Video: Cargo barge blaze covers river in smoke

Fire crews in Alabama have worked to extinguish a fire that took hold on two river barges carrying a metal cargo.

The fire and rescue services in the city of Mobile said the two barges were tied together and carrying old crushed cars when the fire started, sending a think blanket of smoke across the Mobile River.

They were not accessible from land, so crews had to take turns on a fire service boat, with local tugs also helping. The cause is still being investigated.

- Press Association
