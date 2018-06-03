In video: Astronauts prepare for return home

Three crew members currently on board the International Space Station are making final preparations to end their mission on the orbiting laboratory.

Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and flight engineers Scott Tingle of Nasa and Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency are heading back to Earth after completing a mission spanning 168 days, with 2,688 orbits and a journey of 71.2 million miles.

Another trio of space travellers will depart for the station on a launch scheduled for June 6.

- Press Association