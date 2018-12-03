In Pictures: US prepares to bid farewell to former president George HW Bush

As the US prepares to say farewell to former president George HW Bush, who has died at the age of 94, four days of events are scheduled.
On Monday, the 41st president’s remains were taken on the presidential aircraft, known as Air Force One when the sitting president is on board, from Houston, Texas to Washington where his funeral service will be held in the National Cathedral.
Looking forward to being with the Bush Family to pay my respects to President George H.W. Bush.
Join the conversation - comment here